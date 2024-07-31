Morrisons has expanded its partnership with Just Eat to include more than 380 of its supermarkets, having already made its cafés and Morrisons Daily convenience stores available on the app.

Customers now have access to thousands of SKUs including own labels, branded and Market Street fresh favourites.

As part of the extended partnership, Just Eat is offering free delivery on all Morrisons grocery products (with a total basket value of more than £15) until the end of the year, “to demonstrate Just Eat’s commitment to not only offering the best choice and convenience, but great value too”.

Morrisons first partnered with Just Eat in 2022, initially with its Morrisons Cafés, followed by 60 Morrisons Daily convenience stores in December 2023. Today the Just Eat app offers delivery from around 700 Morrisons Dailys.

“By building on our successful partnership with Just Eat, we are excited to introduce another fast and convenient option for our customers to get Morrisons groceries delivered straight to their door,” said Charlotte Exell, Morrisons online operations director. “We’re committed to offering great-value and high-quality products to our customers, however they choose to shop.”

Compared with its aggregator app competitors, Just Eat was relatively late to the grocery game. While rivals secured supermarket partnerships early on in the pandemic, it wasn’t until early 2022 that Just Eat struck deals in the sector, through deals with One Stop and Asda. These were followed by Co-op, Sainsbury’s and Iceland through last year.

Much like arch-rivals Deliveroo and Uber Eats, the company is increasingly focused on grocery as a means of further growth, as well as expanding its non-food offering. Its retail and grocery offering now covers more than 78% of UK postcodes.

“We’re seeing a huge appetite for on-demand grocery from consumers, with over a million customers having purchased groceries via Just Eat last year alone,” said Amy Heather, director of strategic accounts at Just Eat UK. “As our customers increasingly seek convenience, extending our partnership with Morrisons signals this significant growing demand and our commitment to providing choice and value to consumers so that they can get whatever they need, wherever and whenever they need it.”