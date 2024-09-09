Tesco has announced 16 new startups to join the list of those supported by its new Accelerator Programme, giving national listings and backing to small and trend-led brands.

As a result of winning their place, the companies will receive year-long mentoring, learning, and development from Tesco.

The retailer announced in February that its Accelerator Programme would replace its Tesco Incubator Programme, which successfully launched a number of high-profile brands at the retailer.

Tesco said among the selection criteria had been a commitment to support brands led by individuals from under-represented backgrounds.

Ten of the brands in the new 16-strong intake are diverse or women-owned brands.

Meanwhile, brands committed to reducing their environmental impact across the supply chain and supporting a healthier way of living, also featured heavily in the new cohort.

The latest 16 brands, joining the intitial 27 announced in February, include Aagrah, Better Nature Tempeh, Jake & Nayns, Superfoodio and Wha Gwan – all diverse-owned brands, with Bold Bean Co, Fearne & Rosie, Piccolo, Seep and The Gut Stuff all women-owned.

There is also a focus on health.

Jnck Bakery secured backing for its non-HFSS cookies, which will now be stocked in over 500 Tesco stores, as well as online.

“This is now a huge leap forward in the growth of our business,” said founder Alex Brassill. (pictured) “It’s testament to the quality of our products and we are absolutely thrilled.

“We want to redefine junk food and support people living healthier lives by removing sugar. Over two years of testing with over 2,000 trials went into getting our cookies right, so seeing them on sale in Tesco will be amazing.”

Christopher Kong, co founder and CEO at meat free brand Better Nature, added: ”We’re thrilled to be part of Tesco’s Accelerator Programme, alongside a brilliant set of brands we’re looking forward to working with and learning from.

”As the first meat-free brand to be part of the programme since THIS in 2020, we can’t wait to work alongside Tesco to reinvigorate the meat-free category and grow our customer base to the millions of people looking for natural, gut-friendly protein.”

Tesco chief commercial officer Ashwin Prasad said: “Our customers love to try innovative new products, whether that’s a speciality product they can’t get anywhere else, or a brand that has sustainability at its heart, so it’s a real pleasure to support the development and growth of exciting brands at Tesco.”

Rachel Hann, head of innovation & express product strategy, added: ”We’re really excited to announce a further 16 brands as part of our Accelerator Programme.

“We’re passionate about supporting diversity within our supply base, which reflects the communities we serve across the UK, and these new brands add to the fresh and inspirational selection from our first cohort earlier this year. We can’t wait to see how customers respond to them.”

The 16 new Accelerator brands are: