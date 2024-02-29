Tesco has launched an accelerator programme for almost 30 food companies in a bid to support innovation in new products.

The supermarket invited 27 up-and-coming brands to its Welwyn Garden City campus, with the suppliers getting the opportunity to be stocked in Tesco stores and online.

The programme has been introduced to replace the Tesco Incubator Programme, which has been behind a number of high-profile brands launched by the supermarket.

Tesco has set up a new innovation buying team to support the brands, which will benefit from a year-long programme of mentoring, learning and development focusing on growth.

“Our customers love to try innovative new products, whether that’s a speciality product they can’t get anywhere else, or a brand that has sustainability at its heart, so it’s a real pleasure to launch this expanded programme, helping to support the development and growth of exciting brands at Tesco,” said Tesco chief commercial officer Ashwin Prasad.

“We’re really looking forward to working with these brands and the brilliant teams behind them, and I wish each of them great success.”