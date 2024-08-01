Tesco has more than doubled the number of SKUs available from third party sellers via its new online marketplace in under two months.

The available range on the supermarket’s marketplace website now totals more than 20,000, covering a broad range of categories including garden, DIY, homeware, toys, sports, baby, beauty and petcare.

Tesco launched the marketplace at the start of June, listing products from several external sellers who fulfil orders directly to customers.

Around 9,000 products were listed at launch, a count that has swelled to more than 20,000 in recent weeks.

When it reached full scale, the marketplace would make Tesco.com “a one-stop shop for everything customers need” the supermarket said.

The marketplace has close to doubled the total available SKUs on Tesco.com, which offered around 28,000 products before its arrival.

Tesco’s marketplace is powered in part by software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology from Marketplacer, which “enables the supermarket to find and easily connect products from third party sellers at scale” the technology company said.

“Marketplacer was able to ensure a frictionless, secure and scalable onboarding experience for setting up new sellers or inducting their product selection on Tesco’s marketplace and support the grocer to enter new industry sub-sectors,” the Australian company – which works with Woolworths and Myer – added.

Peter Filcek, marketplace director at Tesco, told The Grocer that the supermarket was “really excited about expanding Marketplace over the next few months to give customers even more choice and we look forward to working with new sellers to introduce further categories and brands to Marketplace”.

“We knew that we wanted to open up access to a wider range of products for Tesco customers; we could see customers were searching for products that we didn’t sell, and that we could be front of mind for,” he added.