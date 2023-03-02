Tesco has opened its 2,000th Express convenience store in Cambridge.

Located in Lion Yard shopping centre, the supermarket said the milestone supported its ambition to be the UK’s “most convenient retailer”, as it looks to serve in more places. It is celebrating the achievement by donating £2,000 to local charities as well as 2,000 meals to local schools.

The new store will create 20 new jobs and will offer shoppers in Cambridge city centre on-the-go lunch options and dinner for tonight meals.

“This is an exciting milestone for the business as we continue to expand our store network to give us unrivalled proximity to customers looking for an easy and convenient shopping experience,” said Tesco Convenience MD Kevin Tindall.

“Our colleagues in Express do a brilliant job serving their local communities and our growing Express network makes it even easier for customers to find great value in more places.”

Tesco first launched the Express format in 1994 with the new, smaller format designed to bring value to more customers in more locations, and has expanded the format with 77% of the UK now within 10 minutes drive of an Express store.

The move comes as rival supermarket Asda is also widening its convenience presence, with the launch of its 100th On The Move convenience store earlier this month, with plans to also open 300 Asda Express stores by the end of 2026 in urban and residential locations.