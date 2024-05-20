Tesco has launched new in-store salad creations bays for shoppers, which it claims are inspired by the TikTok healthy eating trend.

With social media users increasingly posting photos of their salads online, Tesco said the new dedicated bays would help to inspire personalised salads by making it easier to find ingredients in one place.

Produce aisles will be divided into three sections to offer a base, a builder and a topper for salads.

Ingredients for the base include sweetheart lettuce or a lettuce and pea shoot salad bag, while builder options include shredded beetroot, avocado, grated carrot and spring onions.

Toppers include items such as pickled cucumber kimchi, a sriracha honey dressing, a coconut chilli & lime dressing, pickled pink slaw, chopped miso, and an orange & ginger dressing.

Tesco prepared salad buying manager Emily Hampson said: “Salads don’t have to be boring. They can be tasty, filling and suitable for many meal occasions.

“More exciting salads appear to be a foodie focus now, with increasingly imaginative creations, with a varied range of inclusions appearing on TikTok and Instagram. Through our salad creations bay we want to inspire customers to make their own best-ever salads at home.”

As an introductory offer, Tesco Clubcard holders can purchase four salad items for the price of three from the new bays.