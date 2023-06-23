Asda was comfortably the cheapest retailer in this week’s Grocer 33, although factoring in Tesco’s Clubcard Prices would have made it a much closer contest.

At £79.23 Asda came in £3.55 cheaper than Morrisons. It offered the lowest price for 16 products and was exclusively cheapest for 11 including the artichokes, eggs, Hovis wholemeal loaf and McGuigan chardonnay.

Morrisons offered the lowest price for nine items and was exclusively cheapest for the Lipton ice tea, cantaloupe melon and Ryvita crispbread.

Sainsbury’s was £4.42 more expensive than Asda at £83.65 while offering the cheapest price for 11 products, exclusively so for five. Its Nectar Prices initiative had little impact, with Nectar Price deals on just two items, saving just 75p.

In contrast there were nine Clubcard Prices offers which would have saved Tesco loyalty cardholders £5.59, reducing Tesco’s total from £85.67 to £80.08, just 85p more expensive than Asda.

Waitrose was exclusively cheapest for the Sharwood’s prawn crackers and the Wensleydale cheese. However the upmarket retailer was still £14.20 more expensive than Asda at £93.43.

Overall inflation was up 11.5% year on year and up 2% compared to a month ago. Four of the five retailers in our survey saw double-digit annual inflation. The only one to buck the trend was Morrisons with prices up just 7.3% year on year.

In terms of individual products there were still some eye-watering increases. Both the Ryvita and Dettol were 49% more expensive than a year ago, while the Wensleydale was up 45% and there was a 44% increase for the crumpets. The only faller was the mango, which was 2% cheaper than a year ago.