club zero refill milk bottle Abel & Cole

Its Club Zero milk product joined its growing refillable range Club Zero, using packaging that will save Abel & Cole 450,000 single-use plastic milk bottles each year

Winner: Abel & Cole

Abel & Cole has delivered an intervention with the potential to deliver a “massive impact” in the battle against packaging waste, said our judges, of the company’s rollout of the UK’s first reusable, eco-friendly and refillable plastic milk bottle.

In its first six months, the latest addition to the delivery service’s Club Zero range has already convinced many customers to switch from single-use.

Register your interest for The Grocer Gold Awards 2025

And the fact that the one-litre PP bottle can be reused up to 16 times makes Abel & Cole’s estimate that it could cut out 23 tonnes of plastic as take-up grows “a conservative one”, added judges.

“There’s a major opportunity here to demonstrate that plastic isn’t always evil and that by engaging reuse we can start to solve its problems,” they added. “In taking this on, Abel & Cole is creating a new industry standard.” 

Shortlisted:

  • Abel & Cole - Club Zero Refillable Milk
  • Arla Foods - Customer Sustainability Programme
  • Central Co-op - Green energy self-sufficiency
  • DDRS Alliance - Brecon Digital DRS Trial
  • Dentek - Making the dental accessories category more sustainable
  • Greenvale - Integrated intervention for sustainable potato production
  • When in Rome Wine - Paper wine bottles
 

grocer gold 2024 sponsors

Topics