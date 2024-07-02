Waitrose retained its crown as the best supermarket for customer service, but only after fending off a heck of challenge from Tesco and Morrisons.

The upmarket retailer picked up 16 Grocer 33 store of the week awards. This was down from the 20 wins it scored last year, but was still four more than any of its rivals.

Across the year, Waitrose also managed the highest marks for both store standards and shop floor service.

There was a clear improvement for Morrisons, especially following the arrival of new CEO Rami Baitiéh in November. Morrisons bagged 12 store of the week awards, nine of which came under the stewardship of the new boss.

Tesco actually managed the highest overall average score over the course of the year as it picked up 10 weekly victories. Sainsbury’s notched up nine while Asda managed just two.