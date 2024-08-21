Dairy-free yoghurt for kids, cola-flavoured biscuits, kimchi ketchup and oat bars stuffed with peanut butter are among the dozens of innovative goods in line for a gong at The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards 2024.

Now online, the event’s products shortlist – comprising 34 categories – also features zero-alcohol IPA, overnight oats pots made with kefir, garlic & herb butter and many, many more on-trend food and drink lines.

Non-food is also represented by the likes of a sonic water flosser and orange & peach laundry sheets.

The awards’ packaging contenders have also been revealed across eight additional categories. They include a paper wine bottle, crisps bags that can be recycled at kerbside, a biscuit tin that’s also a rotating projector, and brightly coloured cans of gut-friendly sodas.

Every entrant underwent a rigorous judging process involving experts in food development, sustainability, design and retail.

The winners will be announced at a fabulous lunchtime awards ceremony on Friday 8 November at Wembley Stadium – where powerhouse brands like Arla, Quorn and M&S will go up against challengers such as Unearthed, Vadasz and The Gym Kitchen.

Every finalist will receive either a gold, silver or bronze medal for their efforts to bring excitement and difference to supermarket aisles and meet the needs of shoppers. Where two gold medals are awarded, there will be a further award of category champion.

With a record number of entries, the biggest-ever shortlist and an exciting and iconic new venue, in the form of Wembley Stadium, the New Product & Packaging Awards is all set to be the biggest event in the diary for product and packaging innovation,” said Adam Leyland, The Grocer’s editor-in-chief.

You can now secure your tickets to the The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards 2024.

Join us on 8 November at Wembley Stadium to celebrate the latest and greatest product and packaging innovations.