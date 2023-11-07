Champion: Filippo Berio Olive Pasta Sauce
Building on the success of its pestos, Filippo Berio’s range of pasta sauces launched last December. While the Basilico and Vegetable variants received plaudits in this category, the undoubted champion was the Olive pasta sauce. The judging panel felt it delivered on authentic ingredients and quality – and above all, taste – for cooks who are short on time. ”The addition of olives elevates the tomato base, and is perfectly balanced to provide a very tasty option,” said one. Attention and praise was also given to the smart-looking packaging.
Silver Medal
- Filippo Berio Basilico Pasta Sauce
- Filippo Berio Chargrilled Vegetable Pasta Sauce
- Itsu Miso’gold
- Cooking with Cottage Delight Tikka Masala Curry Paste
Bronze Medal
- Cooking with Cottage Delight Plum & Hoisin Sauce
- Filippo Berio Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce
- Heinz Tomato Vodka Pasta Sauce
- Sosu Gochujang Cooking Paste
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
