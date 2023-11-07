Champion: Mowi Rich Smoked Scottish Salmon Slices
Mowi earned particular plaudits for the packaging of this product. Rather than using the usual plastic sheet to separate slices, which can be messy and unsustainable, Mowi has developed a innovative recyclable plastic “step tray”to do the job. This was called out by most of the judging panel as a real winner – while taste and texture were also given the thumbs up.
Silver Medal
- Heck Sweet Chilli Chicken Chipolatas
Bronze Medal
- Purely Organic Eggs
- The Happy Egg Co. Vitality Eggs
With thanks
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19Currently reading
The Grocer’s New Product & Packaging Awards 2023: Fish, Poultry, Eggs
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
No comments yet