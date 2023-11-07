Belazu Smoky Flavour 2

Champion: Belazu Make it Taste Smoky

Belazu’s latest cooking paste range is based on four core flavour profiles: smoky, spicy, sweet and sour. The sweet-flavoured line – Make It Taste Caramelised – won a Bronze Medal in this category. But Make It Taste Smoky was the clear winner. Its colour, aroma and taste all impressed the judges, who praised its “clearly layered flavours”. One judge suggested it would be perfect addition to barbecue food or chilli.

Silver Medal

  • The Flower Farm Spread without palm oil
  • Terra Delyssa Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Whole Earth Chocolate Peanut Drizzler

Bronze Medal

  • Belazu Make It Taste Caramelised
  • Mixologist’s Garden Raspberry
 

