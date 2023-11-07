Champion: Belazu Make it Taste Smoky
Belazu’s latest cooking paste range is based on four core flavour profiles: smoky, spicy, sweet and sour. The sweet-flavoured line – Make It Taste Caramelised – won a Bronze Medal in this category. But Make It Taste Smoky was the clear winner. Its colour, aroma and taste all impressed the judges, who praised its “clearly layered flavours”. One judge suggested it would be perfect addition to barbecue food or chilli.
Silver Medal
- The Flower Farm Spread without palm oil
- Terra Delyssa Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Whole Earth Chocolate Peanut Drizzler
Bronze Medal
- Belazu Make It Taste Caramelised
- Mixologist’s Garden Raspberry
The Grocer's New Product & Packaging Awards 2023: Kitchen Staples
