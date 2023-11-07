Champion: Charlie Bigham’s Bombay Potatoes
Charlie Bigham’s has capitalised on the rise of at-home dining by launching a range of premium meal deals in Tesco – including a range of premium sides. These firey Bombay Potatoes are part of that range. Judges lauded the level of spice and heat in the “delicious, rich, flavourful side dish”, which was all in all “an excellent product”. Plus, the compostable tray hit the mark from a sustainability perspective.
Silver Medal
- Charlie Bigham’s Cauliflower Cheese
- Seriously Cheese Burgers
Bronze Medal
- Charlie Bigham’s Chicken Madras & Pilau Rice
- Pukka Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pie
- Pukka Pepperoni Pizza Pie
