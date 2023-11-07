Champion: Unearthed Girasoli Cacio e Pepe
The result of a year-long project by Unearthed, this filled pasta is an easy shortcut to classic Italian dish cacio e pepe. It creates a dish that is as close to authentic as could be, without the notorious pitfalls of cooking the recipe from scratch. The judges were hugely impressed by the “delightful” pasta, which was “so filling and so tasty”. Another praised the flavour and the balance of pecorino and black pepper.
Gold Medal
Silver Medal
- Merchant Gourmet Spiced Mango, Chilli & Lime Wholegrain & White Rice
- Sosu Sticky Rice
- Pot Noodle Doner Kebab
Bronze Medal
- Batchelors Pasta ‘n’ Sauce Chef’s Special Caramelised Onion and Smokey Bacon Flavour
- Cooking with Cottage Delight Smoked Paprika & Saffron Paella
