Rice pasta Unearthed Girasoli Cacio e Pepe

Champion: Unearthed Girasoli Cacio e Pepe

The result of a year-long project by Unearthed, this filled pasta is an easy shortcut to classic Italian dish cacio e pepe. It creates a dish that is as close to authentic as could be, without the notorious pitfalls of cooking the recipe from scratch. The judges were hugely impressed by the “delightful” pasta, which was “so filling and so tasty”. Another praised the flavour and the balance of pecorino and black pepper.

Gold Medal

Silver Medal

  • Merchant Gourmet Spiced Mango, Chilli & Lime Wholegrain & White Rice
  • Sosu Sticky Rice
  • Pot Noodle Doner Kebab

Bronze Medal

  • Batchelors Pasta ‘n’ Sauce Chef’s Special Caramelised Onion and Smokey Bacon Flavour
  • Cooking with Cottage Delight Smoked Paprika & Saffron Paella
 

With thanks

NPPA Sponsors

 

Topics

Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show