Discover how the latest trends in meat packaging are responding to consumer demands for more sustainability

The world is changing fast. Consumers are no longer willing to accept that climate change is tomorrow’s problem.

According to a recent report by IPSOS, 58% of Europeans already consider the climate impact important when buying food and drink items. Consumers are making the effort to change their behaviour and they expect the brands they do business with to do the same.

In a recent study, almost half of European participants said they would willingly give up their favourite brand for a more sustainable alternative. This expectation for improved sustainability extends from the product to its packaging.

Essential for every business

A recent study confirmed that Europeans are now more conscious about their packaging choices than ever before. The majority (83%) say they check on-pack instructions to know how to dispose of packaging correctly. Once a ‘nice to have,’ more sustainable packaging has become a business priority.

By adopting more sustainable packaging sooner rather than later, retailers are also proactively complying with upcoming regulations and sustainability directives. These include the European Union Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which will come into effect over the next few years. Staying ahead of the game will give businesses a competitive edge today and in the future.

The good news for meat producers is that companies like Amcor have packaging options available that are more sustainable without compromising performance.

Reduce plastic by removing the tray for meat

Could now be the right time for your business to switch to trayless minced meat packaging, for example? Trayless packaging solutions can help brands substantially reduce plastic use and make significant cost benefits compared to traditional packaging.

For example, by eliminating traditional trays, using AmPrima PrimeSeal Flowpack Pro, the weight of the packaging is reduced by 85% resulting in significantly lower plastic use (compared to the standard 500μm tray + lid).

Lightening the load lowers transportation costs and reduces Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees by up to 31%1. According to AmPrima this could also achieve up to 37 extra hours of production time per year due to a 32% reduction in change-overs (compared to a 60μm recycle-ready flowpack).

Shelf appeal is another thing that is high on the list of priorities for manufacturers. Flowpack Pro ticks this box too, offering excellent branding opportunities for your products. Fully transparent with printable packaging options, this super-thin film provides the same clarity and quality as traditional alternatives while making your product offering more sustainable.

“Trayless minced meat packaging is a game-changer in sustainability, logistics, efficiency, and consumer satisfaction. While minced meat has traditionally been packaged in trays with lidding, alternative formats can help optimise shelf life and reduce plastic usage,” says Rosalia Rosalinova, senior marketing manager, Amcor Flexibles.

Time to give customers what they want?

Change can be daunting, but with a range of new options now available, how long can you afford to keep ignoring the calls of your customers for more sustainable packaging?

Find out more about how Amcor can help companies make this journey. Amcor as a global packaging leader can guide meat suppliers and retailers through the process making it as effortless as possible. Click here for more information.