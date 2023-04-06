Waitrose is to expand its bakery and bread partnership with Gail’s following a successful trial.

Dedicated Gail’s bakery fixtures will roll into 64 Waitrose stores across southern and eastern England by May 2023.

Waitrose already stocks a limited selection of Gail’s breads and baguettes in 95 stores and online, but the expansion into branded fixtures will see the range double, with the grocer adding lines of Gail’s sourdough bread, crackers, bagels and muffins.

It follows the success of a trial across three Waitrose stores – in Berkhamsted, Bloomsbury and Richmond – first announced in November 2022.

“The Gail’s brand is really loved by our customers, so I’m delighted that we’re rolling out this bigger range and dedicated areas,” said Waitrose bread buyer Aileen Kell.

Kell said Gail’s passion for sustainability and commitment to using high-quality ingredients made the bakery chain “a great partner” for Waitrose to grow its baked goods offering.

Waitrose first started stocking Gail’s products in 2010. The baker, which is backed by Bain Capital, is also stocked by Ocado.

“We are delighted to be building on our decades-long partnership with the Waitrose team to bring better bread to even more communities,” said Gail’s MD of grocery and wholesale Dan Barrett. “As a neighbourhood craft bakery, we offer customers freshly baked food, which we prepare by hand in our north London bakery and deliver daily to Waitrose.”

Waitrose has been working to expand its offering to customers to address falling sales, and declining market share. It includes an expansion of branded bays in stores following tie-ups with chocolate brand Montezuma and high street coffee chain Caffè Nero towards the end of last year.

In March, executive director James Bailey said the retailer also planned to expand its convenience offering after seeing increased demand for on-the-go groceries. At the time, Bailey said while there were “none in the pipeline at the moment” Waitrose planned to supply a further 50 Dobbies food halls.