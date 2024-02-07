Diageo is to launch a new online support platform it claims will “revolutionise” the way it works with independent retailers.

‘Diageo One’ – previously only available to on-trade customers – would now roll out to independent retailers to help “supercharge” their business, the London drinks giant said.

The platform had been “revamped with a fresh new look” and contained “a wealth of resources to empower independent retailers”, according to Diageo.

It comes after wholesalers reacted with anger to Diageo’s decision to scale back direct supply of its drinks.

The Johnnie Walker brand owner is to cease supplying to businesses that do not order £2m of stock per year from 1 April.

Diageo GB boss Nuno Teles told The Grocer the company needed to rethink its direct supply model as operators were “already finding product cheaper in a certain other wholesalers”.

He claimed switching off direct supply would “enable Diageo to offer more comprehensive support to smaller operators”.

After engaging with over 1000 independent operators across the off- and on-trade, Diageo said it had “found that operators were looking for more support, tailored relevant content and a platform designed to grow sales”.

This, it said, had led it to “transform” Diageo One to offer operators greater support.

New features included direct Diageo support “at the touch of a button”, free marketing tools, “exclusive” training material and insight into category trends, Diageo said.

The launch of the revamped platform demonstrated Diageo’s “commitment to providing the best support to independent off-trade retailers”, according to Andrew Fell, strategy and transformation director at Diageo GB.

“Diageo is deeply committed to forging strong connections with our customers – supporting them in delivering the best possible service which drives tangible results,” Fell said. “This is why we are really excited about the transformation of Diageo One, which looks to supercharge businesses with a range of incredible tools.

“The platform has a whole range of resources specifically tailored to support our off-trade partners, providing them better access to support and guidance from Diageo than ever before.”