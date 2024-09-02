Scottish wholesaler Dunns Food & Drinks has renewed its commitment to the charity Aware Scotland for the second year in a row.

Aware Scotland’s mission is to help young people who have faced challenges achieve their potential by offering training, self-development and fulfilling experiences.

The commitment has seen Glasgow-based wholesaler Dunns partner with Queen’s Park FC to launch a programme open to youths from secondary school age up to 19. It will will include providing 50 free match tickets and exclusive access to the team’s training sessions and press conferences. One participant will also be chosen as the club’s mascot, to be featured by Queen’s Park on social media.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Queen’s Park and Dunns Food & Drinks,” said Aware Scotland founder Chris Glancey.

“This partnership provides invaluable opportunities for young people who have faced challenges. By offering experiences like this, we can help build confidence, resilience, and a brighter future.”

Dunns operations director Julie Dunn said: “We are proud to partner with Queen’s Park to support such a worthy cause.

“Our company has a long history of giving back to the community, and this initiative aligns perfectly with our values. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on the lives of young people.”