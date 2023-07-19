Wholesaler Dunns Food & Drinks is to expand its workforce as it targets £50m turnover by 2025.

The wholesaler said it planned to grow its team of 116 to more than 130, with a major focus on its sales and buying departments.

The company has recently made a number of senior hires, including Linda Queen as customer service manager, Mhairi Shaw Hawkins as drinks stock controller & category buyer, Rosalind Gibson as group marketing manager and Taylor Jeffrey as its first ever female transport manager.

David Prow has also been appointed commercial director of Dunns’ Alexander Wines division, headed up by new MD Nathan Rowan.

Last year the business, which supplies over 2,000 customers across Scotland, posted £37.5m in sales, with that figure predicted to rise to £43m by September.

In pursuit of its £50m, the wholesaler is now looking to increase its coverage across Scotland, with a specific focus on Aberdeen and the surrounding areas.

“We are very proud of our history, but also very excited for our future,” said Dunns MD Jim Rowan

“While we’ll continue to double down and invest in providing our customers, many of whom have been with us for generations, we are also focused on expanding our reach in a number of key areas, particularly in and around Aberdeen where we see huge opportunity for an independent Scottish wholesaler.

“With some key acquisitions, we have levelled up our drinks offering, while we also have major plans to continue to invest in our team, technology, sustainability and distribution.

“It’s been one challenge after another these last few years, but the hospitality sector has remained resilient. Scotland continues to have a strong appetite for great food and drink. We hope we’ve played a small part in that by continuing to offer the very best products as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.”

Operations director Julie Dunn said: “Traditionally, this was a very male-dominated industry, and we are invested in providing opportunities that will increase gender equality and diversity. We also plan to continue to create opportunities for our team members to grow within the organisation.

“I’m extremely proud that this company, which has been in our family for 150 years, continues to have such a positive impact on Scotland’s hospitality sector and for the local community in Blantyre by providing jobs. The steps we’re taking now are to ensure Dunns continues to have this positive impact for the next 150 years.”

In March, the business announced it would be investing £1.5m in a series of sustainability measures as part of its drive towards net zero.