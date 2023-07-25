Sheffield-based wholesaler Ozmen has joined the Sugro buying group.

Established in 2010, Ozmen specialises in impulse, grocery, and household categories. It also operates a café and bakery facilities.

It follows the buying group’s decision to encourage members to diversify their offering, counteracting an increasingly saturated confectionery market.

In recent months, Sugro has begun to focus more on foodservice, catering, non-food and alcohol products.

“Ozmen is an international food chain. Our slogan, ‘World in a Trolley’, represents our commitment to bring world foods to our community,” said Ozmen director Altey Ozmen.

“Joining Sugro will govern our power to maximise and uplift our services in order to gain access for our future growth. Gaining such network will allow us to expand Ozmen Food Centres all around the United Kingdom”.

Sugro business development manager Shruti Senapati said: “We are delighted to welcome Sheffield’s leading wholesale grocer, Ozmen, to the Sugro family.

“We are looking forward to helping them to accomplish their business growth plans by building stronger supplier relationships.”