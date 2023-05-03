Brooklyn Pilsner has been named the official beer of Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The deal will see Brooklyn Brewery’s 4.6% abv lager served at on-site bars throughout the five-day event (21-25 June), which is this year headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John.

The drink could end up in the hands of 138,000 festival goers a day, “driving mass trial and awareness” with drinks purchased at the event served in co-branded Brooklyn Pilsner cups, the brand’s owners Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company said.

To mark the tie-up, consumers can enter a competition on the brewery’s UK social media sites to win two general admission tickets.

The brand is also launching a new 440ml can format into Asda and Co-op this month in a four-can multipack (rsp: £6/4x440ml) , which will join its existing line-up of single 660ml bottles, 12x330ml bottles and 6x330ml cans.

Great achievement

John Clements, VP of marketing at Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, described the partnership as a “great achievement for the brand”.

“Headlining Glastonbury Festival is the ultimate way to round off a year of success, having surpassed all initial targets, and with growing ambition and investment set to amplify the lager further,” he said.

“We look forward to bringing Pilsner to new audiences across the UK, both for those attending the festival and for those viewing at home.”

The Glastonbury partnership coincides with a “multimillion-pound” national marketing campaign for Brooklyn Pilsner this year, including on and off-trade PoS, out-of-home and social media advertising.

Brooklyn Pilsner is currently available in 1,500 hospitality distribution points across the UK including Young’s, Revolution Marston’s pubs and bars, and Greene King.

It also has 11,000 off-trade distribution points, with Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Co-op and Asda among its major retail customers.