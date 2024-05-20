Jubel has unveiled a refreshed brand identity as it looks to build on a 12-month period in which the value of its grocery business has more than doubled [NIQ 52 w/e 20 April].

The brand, founded by Jesse Wilson in 2018, has grown value sales by 116%, to £3.1m in the past year [NIQ], on the back of distribution gains in Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

It has this week unveiled an evolved visual identity, which Wilson said was designed to help Jubel “start looking like a brand that belongs on the national level”.

Undertaken in conjunction with London-based design agency Earthling Studio – responsible for the branding of juice shot brand Moju and BrewDog’s Wingman Session IPA – the rebrand centred on “dialling up” the fact Jubel’s beer is cut with fruit flavours including peach, elderflower and grapefruit, according to Wilson.

“We’ve always had very positive feedback about our packaging, which was designed to cut through the clutter in craft, but I felt our brand identity never flexed beyond the can and lacked a distinctive brand world,” Wilson said. “The response to trying Jubel for the first time is always ‘that is dangerously refreshing’, and we felt like our current brand identity wasn’t delivering against that.”

Earthling had “leaned into ‘the cut’ and created a beautiful kit of parts for us to be able to maintain our distinctiveness, whilst also building flexibility into our brand”, Wilson added.

The rebrand came with Jubel growing in “triple-digits in both the on-trade and off-trade”, Wilson said. The brand is stocked in 600 on-trade outlets and more than 7,000 retail distribution points across Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Majestic.

“It’s time for our brand to ‘grow up’ and start looking like a brand that belongs on the national level,” Wilson added.