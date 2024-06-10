Umami, spicy and tropical flavours are predicted to be among the popular cocktail trends across the on and off-trade this summer, according to a new AI-driven report from Diageo.

The ‘Flavour Forecast’ report was created using AI Palette, an AI and machine learning tool that identifies emerging trends across food and beverage by tracking global conversations across online and social media platforms.

From it, Diageo identified five flavour trends it claimed would “dominate social celebrations this summer and beyond”. They are: ‘umami universe’, ‘spicy spark’, ‘tropical takeover’, ‘treating temptation’ and ‘bloom harvest’.

Conversations about “unique and savoury umami flavours” were on the rise, Diageo said, with a 79% uplift in conversations about turmeric in the UK, and a 55% increase in gochujang in the US in the last two years.

Spicy flavours, meanwhile, were “making a bold statement around the world”, according to the Johnnie Walker brand owner. Jalapeño (+32% in the UK), pepperoncini (+53% in Australia), and chilli (+36% in the US) were flavours growing in popularity, it said.

The popularity of tamarind (+50% in the US), guava (+18% in the UK), and passionfruit (+25% in Thailand) were being led by a “search for more adventurous and exotic experiences”, while a growing appreciation for “life’s little pleasures” was driving interest in coffee (+12% in the UK), hazelnut (+91% globally), and nutmeg (+78% globally).

Finally, eco-conscious consumers were becoming “obsessed with nature” and seeking out locally sourced ingredients like elderflower (+67% in France) and rhubarb (+36% in Canada).

Diageo said it was already using the findings to inform new product development.

“We are going to see the likes of jalapeño, guava, and floral infusions all have their moments, particularly in the world of cocktails,” said chief innovation officer Mark Sandys. “We’ve been able to track the growth of these trends and introduce new products to stay relevant to changing consumer palates, with wonderful recent examples including Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind and Johnnie Walker Umami.”