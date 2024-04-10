Molson Coors plans to spend £100m over the next five years in improvements across its UK brewing network.

The Carling brewer said it had earmarked the £100m figure to “improve capabilities and introduce greater efficiencies across its entire UK network” as well as to help hit net zero for its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035.

The programme of improvements kicked off in November last year with the installation of a new 24-tonne, 120,000 cans per hour, filler at its Burton brewery.

Molson Coors said the investment was needed to support the growth of brands including Madrí Excepcional – which in less than two years has grown to become the UK’s 12th biggest-selling lager, with sales of £93.3m [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023].

Other improvements include upgrades to the packaging keg lines at Tadcaster Brewery and Aspall Cyder House.

Sharp’s Brewery in Cornwall, meanwhile, would also receive investment to “support new and existing cask ale brands” including Doom Bar, Solar Wave Hazy and Twin Coast, Molson Coors said.

“As a business, we have continued to invest in the UK throughout the challenges caused by the pandemic,” said Fraser Thomson, Molson Coors’ chief supply chain officer for Western Europe. “This further investment underscores our long-term commitment to the UK and the local communities where we operate.”

The planned investment follows a £13m project to increase capacity at the Aspall Cyder House in 2022, the £21m installation of a new canning line in Burton in 2021, and an ongoing £10m sustainability drive at Tadcaster.