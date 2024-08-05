Modern Baker has secured nationwide listings with Sainsbury’s and Morrisons for its gut-healthy bread brand Superloaf, following the end of its exclusivity deal with M&S.

The sliced loaf known as Superloaf 5.0 (rsp: £2.25/400g), which is being manufactured and distributed by Hovis under a three-year licensing agreement, has already hit shelves in Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

It launched exclusive to M&S last spring and is still listed by the retailer, as well as Ocado.

The first commercial Superloaf (known internally as Superloaf 2.0) was launched by Modern Baker in 2021 and sold in Whole Foods Market, Planet Organic, Ocado, Selfridges and independents.

Containing “bio-active plant-based compounds” made using “targeted fermentation”, the proposition was artisanal, with shelf prices reaching up to £6 per loaf.

At the time, Modern Baker co-founder Leo Campbell had promised “to democratise healthy baking, for the common good”, so the launch of Superloaf 5.0 last year offered “the breakthrough we always hoped for”.

It was “made on the high-speed [machines] that run the bread industry worldwide, yet packed with healthy, concentrated, optimised nutrients (all clean label) that slow blood glucose (and fructose) absorption, optimise gut microbiome outputs and more”, Campbell told The Grocer.

The current proposition is the result of several years of “cutting-edge” nutrition research and development funded by Innovate UK. Modern Baker was recently awarded a further £450k from the government to apply its healthier treatment of ultra-processed foods to a swathe of other categories.

Morrisons senior buyer Leanne Jarrett said it was “a pioneering brand at the forefront of nutrition science”.

Superloaf perfectly complemented “Morrisons’ dedication to keeping our shelves alive with innovative products in the nutrition space”, Jarrett added.