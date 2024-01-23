The UK arm of confectionery giant Haribo has received planning approval for a new purpose-built warehouse at its site in Castleford, West Yorkshire.

Construction is expected to commence imminently, according to Haribo, with the warehouse set to be fully operational by 2025.

Castleford – which was opened by Haribo in 2015 – is one of two production sites for the company in the UK. It and the nearby Pontefract factory produce 80% of all Haribo sweets sold in the UK.

A planning statement originally submitted on behalf of the company said: “This application will facilitate the delivery of more orders, creating more employment and ultimately cementing Haribo’s position in the district, providing skilled jobs, training opportunities and allowing Haribo to continue their innovative approach to food manufacturing.”

The expansion would allow Haribo to “manage increased volumes of finished product” as well as stock more raw materials and packaging, according to Haribo UK & Ireland managing director Jon Hughes.

It would also “help safeguard 600 jobs” across Castleford and Pontefract, he added.

“For over half a century, Haribo UK has been at the heart of Yorkshire’s proud confectionery industry, with continued investment in the region and our retail presence across the UK,” Hughes said. “We remain committed to Yorkshire as a centre of excellence for food manufacturing and will continue to invest in our two sites located in Pontefract and Castleford, to deliver value for money and choice for consumers, providing delicious quality treats that everyone knows and loves.”

The latest investment follows a £22m investment made by Haribo UK in Castleford in 2021.