BP has designed a new “micro-market” concept for forecourt retailers, offering food and beverages in a self-serve format.

The franchise offer, operating under BP’s Wild Bean Café brand, provides coffee, blended ice drinks, smoothies, and milkshakes, as well pastries and hot food to go that is baked fresh on site every day.

The unit has been modularly designed so retailers can either opt for the food or drink element, helping to ease any space restrictions.

BP has installed the micro-market in its full form across 10 dealer-run sites – independently-owned forecourts – so far, with a further 28 sites taking the coffee unit. It is aiming to roll out the franchise offer to 100 more dealer sites in 2024.

The oil company said it was boosting coffee sales by up to 60% for sites with the micro-market offer, equating to 80 cups a day. With the unit also being designed to take payment, BP said it was easing the workload on staff and reducing queues.

“We’ve thought about it from a product, layout, commercial, and labour perspective to make sure it works as a profitable proposition for our dealers,” said BP Europe convenience offer director Dominic Casby.

“We have a great foodservice offer, known for our coffee, sausage rolls, and cheese & bacon turnovers, and we believe we are now taking that offer to another level. It’s exciting, and a great alternative to your classic Costa Express machine.”

As BP looks to optimise its convenience offer, it is planning to support the forecourt proposition with an EV rollout programme. Casby said that by 2030, it was BP’s ambition to have 100,000 EV chargers in operation globally, with 22,000 currently. ”We’re making good strides,” he said.