Crimestoppers has warned retailers about the dangers of tampering with energy meters, after finding cases of energy theft had increased by 48% since the cost of living crisis.

The independent charity stressed the risk of severe injury or death from tampering with meters, cables, wires or pipes, including lethal leaks, explosions and fires.

Energy theft is also considered a dangerous crime, which can hold a sentence of up to five years in prison. Fines can also be imposed, with these increasing significantly depending on the scale of the theft, damage, or risk to life and property posed by the theft.

One incident has included a supermarket in Boston, Lincolnshire stealing over £30,000 worth of electricity. The tampered meter, which was concealed by a health and safety poster and stacked alcohol boxes, was discovered during an inspection and was immediately disconnected as it was considered a “danger to life”.

In another example, a store in Huddersfield had its 24-hour licence revoked after police discovered dangerous meter tampering to steal electricity. The shop owner had inserted a screw into the meter, which posed severe risks of fire or explosion, endangering his life and others who work, live and go to school in the area.

Crimestoppers said businesses were motivated to commit these crimes to mitigate rising energy bills. There were also cases where a landlord renting out a property to a business tampers with meters, posing an “unjust threat to law-abiding businesses”.

It said it was essential to be aware of the signs of meter tampering to help safeguard legitimate businesses, their staff and contractors, workplaces and customers.

One common sign is when the meter is not registering usage even while energy is being consumed, or where there is loose or unusual wiring or pipes, Crimestoppers said. There can be a smell of gas or burning around the meter or smoke or sparks.

Crimestoppers has advised businesses to report suspicions anonymously to its Stay Energy Safe service.