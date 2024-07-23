Pembrokeshire Creamery has launched its own range of Welsh milk under the Blas y Tir brand.

Blas y Tir (Welsh for ‘Taste of the Land’) is owned by sister business Puffin Produce, under which it supplies Welsh produce such as Pembrokeshire Earlies PGI potatoes and PGI Welsh Leeks, grown by local farmers and packed in Wales.

Pembrokeshire Creamery is the only dairy in Wales able to bottle milk for major retailers and is exclusively providing 100% Welsh milk for retailers in Wales. It started production in the spring and has picked up own label milk supply deals with both Asda and Lidl across Wales.

The new Blas y Tir milk will be available in two-litre, one-litre and one-pint bottles with options for skimmed, semi-skimmed and whole milk for sale in supermarkets throughout Wales.

Pembrokeshire Creamery is in discussions with a number of retailers and hopes to see Blas Y Tir Welsh milk on supermarket shelves from September this year, it said.

The bottle is designed to reflect the strong connection to Wales and the Welsh landscape, featuring cows grazing on coastal pastures, the Red Dragon flag and ‘Llaeth Cymreig’ – Welsh Milk in Welsh.

“We are proud to be extending our Blas y Tir brand to another grocery staple, giving consumers in Wales the opportunity to support Welsh farmers and producers,” said CEO Huw Thomas.

“We know from experience with the Blas y Tir brand that shoppers in Wales are much more likely to put a product in their basket if it has a clear, authentic Welsh provenance.”

The new milk line was unveiled at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show this week.

“The launch of Blas y Tir is the latest step in our mission to deliver sustainably sourced Welsh milk to supermarket shoppers in Wales, while also offering a fair and transparent price to farmers,” Thomas added.

Pembrokeshire Creamery started production in May 2024, with the creation of around 80 new jobs. Currently it has the capacity to bottle more than a million litres of milk a week and, with additional investment already planned, it will be able to increase production to two million litres of milk a week in the future.