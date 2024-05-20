Trewithen Dairy has launched a dairy barista milk variant into Tesco stores nationwide.

Cornish Barista Milk was created in partnership with baristas and industry experts to formulate the milk to optimise micro-foaming when using a steam wand, the Cornish dairy company said.

It was “naturally high” in protein (3.5%) and with a fat content of 4% contained extra cream to give it a “smooth finish and creamy taste and the perfect make-up to micro-foam at home with ease”.

It contained none of the thickeners, gums, preservatives, colours, stabilisers, pastes or added oils that came with plant-based barista alternatives on the market, said Trewithen.

The SKU (rsp: £1.59/1 litre) was the first fresh dairy barista milk on the market, it claimed.

It comes as shoppers were “taking their at-home coffee evermore seriously” the supplier added, citing The World Coffee Portal’s Coffee At Home UK Report 2023, which showed total value sales for domestic pod, filter and espresso machines rose 3.5% over the past 12 months to reach £162.8m.

The launch follows the rollout of a barista milk by Müller last year. The brand’s Good Stuff Barista Milk is a UHT product that could be sold ambient and boasted a 120-day shelf life.

The dairy giant said at the time it was a “growth opportunity” for the brand to leverage its credentials and expand into new areas, “helping us to build a better dairy future”.