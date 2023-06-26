Müller Milk & Ingredients has moved to capitalise on the popularity of home coffee machines with the launch of “the first” mainstream dairy barista milk in UK supermarkets.

Müller Good Stuff Barista Milk launches into Tesco and One Stop stores today (26 June), with other retailers due to list the product from July onwards (rsp: £2.10/one-litre carton).

The milk can be frothed with any domestic frothing gadget, warmed and whisked or even used cold, Müller said, and offered coffee-lovers the opportunity “to make professional quality coffees at home”.

Similar products have been launched by plant-based milk alternatives such as Oatly and Alpro in recent years. However, major milk suppliers have so far failed to capitalise on the opportunity.

The key to the product’s uniqueness was the addition of extra protein to the milk, which at 3.9% per 100ml was higher than both semi-skimmed (3.6%) and whole milk (3.5%), Müller said. This created a froth with tighter and smaller bubbles that lasted for longer, and was ideal for the creation of latte art, the dairy giant added.

“Subtle caramel notes” derived from the process of steam heating during the production of the milk complemented the taste of coffee, with a “perfect” fat content of 2.9% per 100ml creating a “velvety mouthfeel”.

Müller said the milk had generated positive reviews in blind tasting trials with more than 100 consumers. Respondents preferred coffee made with the milk, with the quality of lattes described as “more like a coffee you’d drink in a coffee shop” due to the taste and froth, it claimed.

The NPD marks the second product launch under Müller’s new Good Stuff brand, following the launch of its Fresher for Longer filtered milk in May.

Made from British milk, with 100% natural ingredients, it is sold in 100% recyclable packaging. And following the rollout of the milk to retailers, Müller is planning on launching a marketing campaign this autumn across out of home, digital, and radio.

“We are proud to be launching Müller Good Stuff Barista milk and making it easier to make delicious frothy coffees at home,” said Müller marketing and category director Helen Priestley.

“There is a growth opportunity to leverage [Müller’s] strong brand credentials and expand into new areas, helping us to build a better dairy future,” she added.

“Sourcing and sustainability are becoming increasingly important for our customers and consumers and that’s why we’re reinforcing the British milk and natural ingredients messaging on our fully recyclable packaging. The carton will also carry a QR code for consumers to scan and find out more about Müller’s sustainability plans as well as more information on Müller Good Stuff Barista milk.”