Wilko is back, with the first stores under the brand’s new owner trading from today (1 December).

The stores, in Plymouth and Exeter, are the first two of five planned by CDS Superstores, which bought the brand from administrators in September.

Chris Dawson, owner of CDS Superstores, which trades as The Range and now also Wilko, was there to cut the ribbon as the new Plymouth store opened its doors.

As well as an in-store home and garden range mixing brands with own label, the new branches have self-service terminals where customers can order from a claimed 100,000 products online for home delivery.

There is also an on-site paint mixing service and, at the Exeter branch, a cafe.

In recruiting, CDS Superstores has prioritised former Wilko workers, giving new jobs to three-quarters of the former Wilko Plymouth team and a third of the Exeter team, according to the company.

CDS Superstores CEO Alex Simpson said: “The customer reaction to the new stores opening today has been fantastic and proves we’re doing the right thing in returning this much-loved retailer to UK high streets.”

The third new Wilko store is set to open in Luton on 8 December.