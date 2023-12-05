Healthier snacking brand Insane Grain has received investment from Harry Kane, following several TikTok stunts by the brand specifically designed to get the footballer’s attention.

Insane Grain confirmed it had received backing from Kane earlier this week, after almost two months of targeted social media posts, which depicted the Insane Grain team switching Kane’s official shirt for an ‘Insane Kane’ version at Wembley, as well as putting billboards up around London asking him to be their ambassador.

They even printed the footballer’s face on to its packs and attempted to hand-deliver them to his team but were turned away, as depicted in a TikTok post by Insane Grain.

Despite Kane following Insane Grain’s account, the business received a cease and desist from him, as shown in another of the brand’s TikTok posts.

Even so, Insane Grain put the limited-edition packs up for sale on its webstore and TikTok shop and quickly sold out of an initial run.

According to Insane Grain, the popularity of the packs encouraged Kane to invest in the company, which was valued at almost £6m in its most recent funding round and has raised around £1m in total.

Other backers include Batch Ventures, a joint venture between Warburtons and fmcg consultancy Mission Ventures.

According to Kane, who has invested in several better-for-you food and drink brands – such as gut healthy breakfast brand Bio&Me and non-HFSS doughnut maker Urban Legend – Insane Grain was “a really exciting brand to be involved with”.

“Their persistent efforts to catch my attention, coupled with proof that they could deliver a range that my fans love, made it an obvious choice for me,” he said.

Insane Grain founder Rushina Shah added: “When the limited-edition packs sold out so rapidly, we knew that we were on to something and were able to use this to show Harry why he should get on board.

“We’ve also got some very exciting upcoming plans, which we can’t wait to share with everyone soon.”

Another limited run of Insane Kane Strikin’ Hot Crisps is now on sale via the brand’s webstore and TikTok Shop (£5.15/2x80g).

Billed as offering an “explosion of spicy flavour”, the snacks scored on taste and boosting gut health, claimed Insane Grain.

They are packaged in sleek black boxes featuring a “striking” gold silhouette of Kane’s goal-scoring stance.

Consumers can also use their smartphones to scan a QR code on the packs to “bring Harry to life” through augmented reality.