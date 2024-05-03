Global volumes of tuna sold with the Marine Stewardship Council’s blue eco-label have grown by almost 10% year on year, according to new data.

The data from MSC found sales of certified tuna rose from 193,363 tonnes in 2022-23 to 217,300 tonnes in 2023-24.

Volumes sold are up almost 60% in the two years from 2020-21 when global sales were just 137,600 tonnes.

Most tuna carrying the MSC certified label is tinned, but the data also includes sales of tuna from fish counter, frozen, in ready meals or petfood.

In the UK, consumers purchased 15,360 tonnes of MSC certified tuna in 2022/23, the highest figure to date and three times more than in 2020/21 according to the MSC UK Tuna Shopper Report 2023.

Projections for the MSC estimate that this volume will surpass 25,000 tonnes for the 2023/24 financial year.

Protecting the sustainability of fisheries

With commitments to selling 100% MSC labelled tuna by 2025 from major brands like Tesco and Princes, the volume of sustainably sourced tuna purchased by consumers in the UK was expected to increase further in the years ahead, the organisation said.

MSC certified tuna accounted for around 33% of all global total catch at the end of 2023, with an additional 20% of fisheries engaged with the MSC to improve practices but not fully certified.

The organisation warned that work needed to be done to ensure fisheries remained healthy and sustainable.

“It’s no surprise canned tuna is such a popular product – it’s delicious, healthy and, in these tough financial times, it offers value for money,” said Nicolas Guichoux, MSC’s chief programme officer. “But it’s important that it doesn’t become a victim of its own success.

“To safeguard the supply of tuna we need to make sure it’s being fished in a sustainable way,” he added. “The increase in sales of tuna that has been sustainably sourced shows just how much shoppers understand that.”