Revived upmarket online butcher Farmison & Co has signed a series of new supply deals, reopened its physical butcher shop and made its debut in fish.

The business, which collapsed into administration on 6 April, was rescued by a consortium led by ex-Asda boss Andy Clarke on 24 April.

It sealed a deal last week with Cornish online seafood business Fish For Thought. Under the tie-up, Farmison will start selling Christmas seafood boxes online, delivered directly from Cornwall.

Customers will have the chance to win a four-night Cornish winter getaway with a festive feast cooked by the Fish for Thought chefs as part of the collaboration.

The business has also confirmed the reopening of its Cut by Farmison butcher’s shop in Ripon, North Yorkshire, which will stock a full Christmas range.

Everything in the 50-strong line-up comes from animals that have foraged naturally in the wild, and is prepared by butchers and enhanced by in-house Michelin-starred chef Jeff Baker.

The business has lately signed a number of new supply deals, including with The Grill at Harrods, Harrods’ food hall, foodservice operator Individual Restaurants and rapid delivery service Gopuff.

With Gopuff, customers across the UK will now be able to buy a range of up to 21 of Farmison’s most popular items from heritage-breed steaks, burgers, sausages and bacon and have them home-delivered within minutes of ordering.

The brand’s subscription service has also been relaunched, offering new extended delivery arrangements with DPD, allowing it to offer customers free weekend delivery.

“While there’s still much to do, I’d like to thank the team here in Ripon for the outstanding way in which they’ve put their heart and soul into re-energising the business,” said Adcock. “It’s a privilege to join and work alongside them.”

“Because it’s rooted in a clear principle to help and encourage consumers to eat better meat, this business has always had significant potential,” said CEO Andy Adcock.

“Our work to bring new energy to Farmison over the last six months has only made that view stronger.”