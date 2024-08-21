Tesco has published a comprehensive decapod crustacean welfare policy.

The policy includes a public commitment to ensuring high welfare throughout the entire lifecycle of decapod crustaceans in its supply chain, from farming to slaughter, and recognises the sentience of these animals.

It has been created with support from Aquatic Life Institute and is hoped to inspire other retailers to follow Tesco’s lead.

Included in the policy is a commitment to not sell any live decapod crustaceans in stores or online, and a requirement for 100% of farmed Penaeus vannamei shrimp to be electrically stunned by 2026.

The retailer has also committed to 100% of suppliers complying with recognised farm assurance schemes, and will achieve a forage fish/oil dependency ratio of <1 by 2030.

In addition, 100% of the shrimp broodstock used to produce the post-larvae for Tesco will be ablation-free by 2026 or 2027 depending on species.

This work is part of Aquatic Life Institute’s corporate initiative, launched in 2023, which aims to assist large-scale buyers in integrating animal welfare considerations in their procurement practices.

Waitrose and Marks & Spencer have similar policies, which the organisation said reflects a trend to gradually eliminate cruel practices from corporate supply chains.

“Tesco’s public commitment to ensuring high welfare throughout the lifecycle (farming to slaughter) of farmed decapod crustaceans in their supply chain is a bold and significant step towards recognising the sentience of these animals,” said Sophika Kostyniuk, MD of Aquatic Life Institute. “This policy will no doubt ignite a positive ripple effect across the retail world, and we applaud Tesco’s leadership on this matter.”