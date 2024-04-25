Florette has announced a partnership with tour operator Jet2holidays offering shoppers the chance to win holiday vouchers.

The on-pack promotion will launch on 1 May and appear on over six million packs of Florette salads.

Shoppers will have the chance to win one of 100 Jet2holidays breaks, each worth £3,000.

The brand has also appointed food and lifestyle guru Megan McKenna to support the campaign by creating exclusive recipe content inspired by top holiday destinations.

Florette hopes the new partnerships will appeal to both current and new shoppers who are keen to travel and experience new cuisines while highlighting the great taste and versatility of is products.

Taste the Adventure

This is the second phase of Florette’s Taste the Adventure activity, following the launch of its Gourmet Slaws last month – inspired by flavours of the world.

“We took blue sky thinking quite literally this year, said Martin Purdy, commercial and marketing director at Florette UK.

“As consumers seek out new food experiences, our research has shown almost a quarter of people (24%) book a holiday destination based on the ability to try new foods and flavours,” he added.

“With over 70 destinations available to choose from with Jet2holidays, this campaign gives shoppers the chance to travel and experience delicious authentic dishes while inspiring them to think a little differently about the bag of Florette in their fridge.”

The on-pack promotion will run until 31 July across Ocado, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Iceland, Spar, Home Bargains and Booths across Florette’s Classic Crispy, Mixed and Baby Leaf & Rocket products.