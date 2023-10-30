Sainsbury’s has introduced a crownless pineapple to reduce waste by up to 700 tonnes per year.

The traditional pineapples, minus their crowns, will be available to buy from 1 November in store and online.

It is the only one of the big four grocers to currently offer the green leaves removed.

The removed crowns will be either replanted in pineapple fields or shredded and given to local farmers to be used for animal feed.

Additionally, by removing the crowns during production, Sainsbury’s said it could fit more into each box it ships to stores, resulting in a reduction of 2,500 boxes transported per year.

The supermarket has also decided to remove all packaging previously attached to the standard size pineapple.

“We’re passionate about reducing our impact on the planet wherever we can, and we’re always looking for new and unique ways to make bold changes with sustainability in mind,” said Claire Hughes, director of product and innovation. “Our new crownless pineapples may look a little out of the ordinary but they offer very clear benefits in reducing waste and packaging.”

The pineapples are ready to eat upon purchase, with no need for customers to ripen the fruit at home.

“We hope that our customers will embrace the change with the knowledge that this quirky fruit is helping us to repurpose waste within our supply chain, as well as helping to reduce waste in their homes too,” Hughes added.

The retailer will continue to sell a large pineapple with its leaves attached, to offer customers choice.