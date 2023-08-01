Earth & Wheat has introduced a new variety fruit box and declared “war on fruit waste”.

The wonky food online delivery service’s 5kg box includes variations of fruit such as apples, pears, oranges, satsumas, melons, passionfruit, kiwifruit, mangoes and nectarines, and launches today.

The move into fruit was the next “logical step” according to its founder, James Eid, as “food producers are forced to bin tonnes of fruit every day” due to produce not meeting requirements or being surplus to supply.

“Our mission is to stop food waste in the supply chain as early as possible, which means combating waste at farm level – where so much fruit is thrown away because it is either too big or too small, too odd or strange-looking,” he added.

“This means it destined for one place – the bin – before it even hits the shelves,” he said. “This is unacceptable…wonky and surplus fruit is perfectly delicious to eat.”

According to Wrap, fresh fruit & vegetables represented 11% of wasted food in the UK, with all food waste representing 1.9 million tonnes per year.

Earth & Wheat will rescue wonky and “good” surplus items at the point of production from fruit producers, suppliers and growers from across the UK.