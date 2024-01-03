Tinned tomato giant Mutti has announced the UK as its sixth subsidiary, effective from January 2024.

The Italian brand said the move came after considerable growth in recent years, most recently seeing 52% year-on-year growth last year, with a value share of 8%.

Mutti said in the last year alone it had contributed an additional £6m in category sales, making it a significant driver of growth and reinvigoration of the ambient tomatoes category.

“This new chapter reflects our confidence in the British market and our determination to continue international growth,” said Francesco Mutti, CEO. “We are excited, wishing everyone success in the new challenges that lie ahead.”

To support with the new move, Mutti UK has a newly appointed MD, Dhiresh Hirani, promoted from his previous position as country manager, UK.

Hirani will oversee operations in both the UK and Ireland and report into Farid Tisselli, international sales director.

He said the brand has the goal of becoming the number one brand across all relevant categories in the UK, with the aim to “premiumise the category, focusing on education, inspiration, and trading shoppers up”.

“We want to continue to educate consumers about our quality tomatoes and our values to bring excitement and further reinvigorate a category that has historically been perceived as dull and boring,” added Hirani. “Working closely with our customers, we will be elevating the overall shopper and consumer experience and in doing so drive category sales growth.”

Mutti has made a further three key appointments to its UK team, including Ian Hossack as head of retail UK, Claire Thomas, head of category & insight UK, and Graham Phelan as marketing manager UK.

All join the tinned tomatoes brand with significant experience in fmcg businesses.

Mutti will continue its partnership with RH Amar as logistics and administration partners, to ensure operations in grocery, wholesale and foodservice.

“We aim to build on the great success we have had to date and bring even bigger and better inspiration and premiumisation to the forefront, working collaboratively to elevate the category and maintain our momentum towards becoming the number one branded supplier across our key product categories in the UK,” said Hirani.