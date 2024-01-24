Salad bar chain Urban Greens will open a new site in High Street Kensington, its fourth in London.

The new flagship will sit within Wrights Arcade on Kensington High Street, and is set to be “a warm, welcoming space” with sit-in, takeaway, collection and delivery options available.

The expansion follows the success of existing branches in St James’s Park, Canary Wharf and St Paul’s.

To inaugurate the new location, Urban Greens is adding new items to its menu, including on-the-go breakfasts and hot salads.

The new opening comes with a collaboration with chef Finn Tonry, previously at Mob Kitchen. The new menu will be “the brand’s most ambitious yet” according to Urban Greens.

Urban Greens was established in 2019 by university friends Rushil Ramjee, Houman Ashrafzadeh and Yannis Drivas, motivated by a drive to offer “tasty, nourishing and energising” fast lunches.

“We are excited to expand our menu at Urban Greens; catering for the breakfast market will open up a whole new audience for our brand”, said Ramjee.

Drivas added: “2024 is going to be a big year for Urban Greens, we have built up a fiercely loyal following and look forward to growing this.”

The launch at the end of January is part of the company’s strategy to expand across London and the UK.