TrueStart Coffee is to extend its range in Co-op with a national grocery launch for its Lightly Caffeinated Instant Coffee and Super Blend Instant Coffee.

The two new tins (rsp: £5.50/100g) would join TrueStart’s Original and Decaf Barista Grade Instant Coffees in 800 Co-op stores nationwide later this month, TrueStart said.

According to TrueStart, Lightly Caffeinated was the UK’s first lightly caffeinated instant coffee at the time of launching in September, and its Super Blend was the only instant coffee to call out its higher caffeine content on pack.

Super Blend contains 95mg of caffeine per serving, while TrueStart’s Lightly Caffeinated product has just 35mg per portion.

The products initially launched into 16 Booths stores last autumn, but had now secured nationwide distribution.

The duo would enable “coffee enthusiasts nationwide to personalise their coffee routine to match their lifestyle and energy needs,” according to TrueStart co-founder Helena Hills.

The purpose-led retailer was championing the brand as “their values closely match” and the two companies had “worked together” to create more drinking occasions for Co-op customers, Hills added.

TrueStart – which made its Co-op debut last January – would support the new launches with a multichannel campaign comprising digital, influencer marketing and customer sampling. It would run from January until March, it said.