Heck has expanded its range ahead of the autumn with a first move into pork chipolatas and lamb burgers.

The North Yorkshire-based premium meat brand rolled the chipolatas into 600 Tesco stores this week in a 340g 10-pack (rsp: £3.25 or £2.50 with a Tesco Clubcard until mid-October).

A slimmer version of the brand’s standard pork sausages, the NPD is gluten-free and dairy-free and was said to be ideal for family mealtimes, Bonfire Night and for use in Christmas pigs in blankets.

Made from 85% fresh British pork shoulder, they join Heck’s popular chicken chipolatas, which “have been a hit with families and health-conscious consumers”, the brand added.

Heck’s new British lamb burgers went on sale this week in Ocado (rsp: £4.75/320g). The product was described as a “new opportunity” for the brand by co-founder Jamie Keeble, with further lamb NPD in Heck’s pipeline for next spring.

It will also launch limited edition Chicken Italia burgers in collaboartion with breast cancer charity Coppa Feel next month, with Heck donating a percengate of sales and running breast cancer screening sessions at its factory.

The brand had also transitioned its sausage casings from alginate-based sausage casing, back to collagen, Keeble said, following consumer research that found the latter offered a “better bite and helps sausages to better hold their moisture”.

And it had major NPD plans for the new year, which would be supported by a branding refresh, all of which would help achieve long-standing plans to become a £50m business. This was a target Keeble said the business hoped to achieve within the next five years, after a “steady” past 18 months when Heck was more focused with stability and cost-cutting in a challenging economic environment for meat businesses.