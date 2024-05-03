Entries for the 2024 World Steak Challenge – the competition that puts the planet’s finest cuts of steaks to the test – are now open.

Run by The Grocer’s publisher William Reed, the WSC is now in its tenth year and is the only event that shines the spotlight on the very best steaks, producers and suppliers across the globe, as judged by a tasting panel of experts from all over the world.

Beef and steak producers, wholesalers and retailers have until 8 July to enter the 2024 competition, which will be judged in September at Vlees & Co Steak Restaurant in Amsterdam.

All entries are assessed by a panel of more than 70 independent judges with the best-performing steaks awarded much coveted gold, silver or bronze medals.

The WSC winners will be announced at a special awards dinner held at Smith & Wollensky in London on Monday 11 November.

Categories open for entry are Fillet, Sirloin and Ribeye and the new category Wagyu.

All gold medal-winning steaks automatically qualify for our international categories, where we announce the best steaks from Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America.

One producer will also claim the coveted overall title of The World’s Best Steak.

A number of new awards have also been added to the challenge this year. New for 2024 will be the Environmental, Social and Governance Award, which recognises excellence in sustainable beef production practices that have positively impacted the beef industry.

Other new awards include the Innovation Award, which celebrates pioneering advancements and groundbreaking initiatives in the field of beef production and steak preparation.

A Small Producer Award acknowledges the exceptional contribution and achievement of a small-scale beef producer (fewer than 100 beef cows), while the Large Producer Award recognises the significant impact and influence of a large producer in shaping the global beef industry while upholding the highest standards of craftsmanship, sustainability and consumer satisfaction.

“The WSC remains the must-enter competition for steak producers and suppliers to allow them to showcase their product quality and breed credentials on an international stage,” said Stefan Chomka, editor of William Reed brand Restaurant.

“In a world where taste, provenance and sustainability in meat has never been greater, this competition recognises those in the industry that continue to strive to bring the best-quality meat possible to people’s tables across the globe.”

The WSC was launched in 2015 to deliver a recognised stamp of quality to support world-class steak production on a global platform.

Judging for the 2023 competition was held in Amsterdam with the winners announced at a special awards dinner at London-based steakhouse Smith & Wollensky. A total of 346 medals were awarded in the 2023 challenge, including a record 134 gold medals, with 120 steaks given silver medals and 92 steaks bronze medals.

Last year’s overall winner was Australian producer Jack’s Creek, which took home the accolade for its grain-fed wagyu black angus cross sirloin, which was also named the World’s Best Sirloin and World’s Best Grain Fed Steak as well as Oceanian’s Best Steak.

For more information on the awards, including how to enter visit worldsteakchallenge.com.