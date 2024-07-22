Valeo Foods Group has consolidated its position in the natural sweeteners category with the acquisition of Canadian maple syrup supplier Appalaches Nature for an undisclosed price.

It is the Irish group’s second transaction in North America following the purchase of Les Industries Bernard & Fils, one of the world’s biggest maple syrup processors, in 2022.

Appalaches Nature operates from a 100,000 sq ft carbon-neutral facility in Quebec and is a major supplier to European markets, as well as having a growing presence in North America.

Valeo – which also owns the Rowse honey brand – said the latest deal reinforced its position as “a leading international supplier of authentic Canadian maple syrups” and provided a “strong” entry point into Europe.

The move also builds on its existing ownership of the premium organic syrup brand Buckwud, giving the group exposure to different price points in the UK market.

Valeo plans to integrate Appalaches alongside Bernard, with synergies – including “highly complementary” manufacturing capabilities – expected to support the accelerated growth of the combined business. Production capacity will be significantly increased as a result of the deal to help the group meet growing customer demand.

Day-to-day operations of Appalaches will continue to be led by the existing management team, in close collaboration with the leadership of Bernard, which continues to be run by the fifth generation of the Bernard family.

It marks the second overseas acquisition for Valeo this year, following the purchase of Italian bakery producer Dal Colle, as the ambient giant looks to build a bigger platform across Europe.