Morrisons has cut the price of nearly 500 products and price locked a further 600 items for at least two months, in another move to become more competitive.

It is the sixth investment in prices this year alone for the supermarket, which has struggled to keep up with the discounters during the cost of living crisis.

Morrrisons said the investments had taken its spending on prices to almost £150m in the space of a few months.

The latest cuts are on a wide range of everyday products including dairy items, fresh meat and fish and fruit & vegetables, as well as baby products and petfood.

Branded cuts include Fillippo Berio extra virgin olive oil 500ml, which is down from £6.49 to £4.50, Meridian Crunchy Peanut Butter 475g, now £3.00 from £3.80 and Purina One Cat Salmon & Rice 800g at £4.99 from £7.40.

As revealed by The Grocer earlier this month, Morrisons is also planning to relaunch its Savers range in the next few weeks, in a further attempt to take on Aldi.

It has already spent £16m on cutting the prices of almost 50% of its 263 Savers products, including bacon, cooked chicken, cheese, fruit & veg and potatoes.

The latest offers are available in all of Morrisons 499 supermarkets and it said “the majority” were also online.

“In January we cut the price of 1,000 products and committed to keeping them at that price for at least eight weeks,” said Morrisons chief customer & marketing officer Rahcel Eyre. “We’re now going again with a second wave of activity to keep prices locked low well into the spring.

“Today’s news is further evidence of our commitment to drive down prices and help make a positive difference to our customers’ pockets.”