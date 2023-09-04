Morrisons has launched its biggest loyalty card discounts so far.

The supermarket is billing the campaign as More Month, with More Card customers getting average discounts of more than 30% on a series of cupboard staples including breakfast cereals and lunchbox fillers during September.

It said the campaign would mean “more exclusive offers than ever before” on its products for those with a loyalty card.

Meanwhile, Morrisons has also cut the price of more than 170 products across stores this week – its eighth round of price reductions this year.

Since January it has committed to having over 1,000 prices lowered and locked.

Stock-up items such as confectionery pouches have also been included in the loyalty card prices, ahead of Halloween and Christmas.

Morrisons first began trialling loyalty card prices last October with brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Cadbury, Mars and Nestlé.

Last week the supermarket brought back festive multibuy confectionery deals, more than three months before Christmas, with a deal allowing More Card holders to get various chocolate assortment tubs at 30% off, to spread the load ahead of the festive season.

“Customers tell us that September is an opportunity to ‘reset’ and try new routines after the expensive summer months,” said Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer Rachel Eyre.

“Customers also know that saving for Christmas is already on their minds and so we have launched ‘More Month’ to help.

“We’ve added industry-leading exclusive offers to items our customers buy weekly as well as products to stock up on ahead of the festive season. Customers can also benefit from More Points on branded and own-brand products and on top of that we are continuing to cut prices across the store.”