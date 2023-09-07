Name: Emma Stowers

Job title: Marketing director

Company: Ginsters

What was your first job? If we’re going all the way back, it was a paper round, which I completed religiously every morning, rain or shine. Occasionally I’d rope my mum in for some company.

What’s been your worst job interview? The worst one I’ve ever had was because the interviewer had a horrendous cold and I couldn’t understand anything he was saying. I spent most of the time asking him to repeat the question. It was so awkward.

What was the first music single you bought? Wow, the first one I can remember buying with my own money was Mel & Kim – Respectable.

How do you describe your job to your friends? Thankfully a lot of my friends are also in marketing, so they get it! With everyone else I just talk about the product portfolio and any new launches that might be landing. That’s always easy for people to understand.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Helping people to grow as individuals and achieve their goals. I also get quite excited when the brand I’m working on hits its goals.

What is the least rewarding part? The admin. I hate admin, I think it’s such a waste of time, but often a necessary evil of getting the job done.

What is your motto in life? ’Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn’, closely followed by…’onwards!’

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? I do a lot of driving, so I’d love a chauffeur to shuttle me around.

Do you have any phobias? Definitely heights, which I only discovered when I tried rock climbing at 10 years old. I literally got six foot off the ground and froze… then cried.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? More store staff. From a shopper perspective it’s become so frustrating when you can’t find someone to help you and from a brand perspective getting range changes agreed and implemented can be a real challenge due to lack of resource and man hours.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? That answer depends on what you have to start with, but I’d take a good book. I rarely find time to read nowadays, unless it’s for work, so I’d love to get stuck into a good book. I probably should have requested something useful for my survival like a fishing rod, or some water.

What animal most reflects your personality? An otter. They’re playful, creative and great problem solvers.

What’s your favourite film and why? Any of the Harry Potter films. I’ve watched them so many times I should probably know all the lines by now.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? I’ve got so many to be honest, but one moment stays with me from junior school where I was chosen to be part of the gymnastics squad. We were off to a big competition and were performing a display in front of the whole school. I got up to perform my floor routine, completely blanked, did four cartwheels in a row, waved to my mum and ran off. I was mortified.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Simon Cowell, but only because I’m really nosey and would love to hear all about his life.

What would your death row meal be? This one is easy because I grew up on hearty home cooking. So, I’d go for my mum’s steak and kidney pie, followed by her bread and butter pudding. Delish! I know I probably should have said a Ginsters Cornish Pasty.