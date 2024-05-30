Name: Simon Owen

Job title: UK managing director

Company: Redefine Meat

What was your first job? A Saturday job at Burton Menswear – the job perk was a free shirt and tie.

What’s been your worst job interview? I studied accountancy and finance at university so felt compelled to apply to the KPMG grad scheme. They asked me why I wanted to be an accountant and I replied I didn’t. It only got worse from there.

What was the first music single you bought? Eye of the Tiger by Survivor. Got it for 99p from WH Smith.

How do you describe your job to your friends? Saving the planet one steak at a time.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Getting to experience Redefine Meat on great food menus after collaborating with chefs and restaurant owners, knowing I am working for a business with real purpose.

What is the least rewarding part? Doing my expenses.

What is your motto in life? It’s not the answers you give but the questions you ask.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? I can always get a seat on public transport, at the right temperature and without any delays or strikes.

Do you have any phobias? Spiders. My last job was based in Sydney and the spiders are in a different league there. Luckily, my wife is a beekeeper, so no insects phase her. Spider removal sits firmly in her domain.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? The inequality of price and margin expectation between meat (particularly beef) and plant-based beef.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Redefine Pulled Pork. The versatility of this product would mean I would never get bored at mealtimes. Perfect in a coconut curry.

What animal most reflects your personality? My rescue dog Basil. Bit rough around the edges, always happy in company, enjoys a good walk and easily pleased.

What’s your favourite film and why? The Lord of the Rings trilogy – loved the books as a teenager and the films were brilliantly shot and captured Middle Earth perfectly.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Every time I step on a dancefloor or hold a mic at karaoke. It’s embarrassing for me and probably more importantly my family.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Jeremy Allen White – I might have just enough time to get New Meat on the menu at The Bear before season three comes out.

What would your death row meal be? The Mi-so Hungry burger with spicy fries from Fattso in Bristol. It’s a culinary award winner and if I am on death row, I’ll have no guilt wondering how I am going to run this off.